Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reissued their market outperform rating on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SUI. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $148.00 to $143.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $125.00 to $116.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Sun Communities from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $148.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $129.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $128.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $141.36.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

NYSE SUI opened at $133.16 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $16.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.77, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.77. Sun Communities has a 12-month low of $102.74 and a 12-month high of $163.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 203.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.99, for a total transaction of $257,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,628,915.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUI. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 228,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,051,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the last quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 92,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,786 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the third quarter valued at about $209,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 158.6% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 409,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,424,000 after purchasing an additional 250,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 3.1% in the third quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 13,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,647,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sun Communities

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of September 30, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 670 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising approximately 180,170 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

