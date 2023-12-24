Summit Global Investments Sells 745 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW)

Summit Global Investments reduced its stake in Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,473 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Build-A-Bear Workshop were worth $1,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total value of $106,436.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,771.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Sharon Price John sold 4,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.01, for a total transaction of $106,436.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 602,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,771.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Kretchmar sold 21,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $584,574.85. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,881.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE BBW opened at $22.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.73. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.85 and a 1 year high of $30.49.

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $107.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 44.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer of plush animals and related products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. Its merchandise comprises various styles of plush products to be stuffed, pre-stuffed plush products, and sounds and scents that can be added to the stuffed animals, as well as range of clothing, shoes and accessories, and other toy and novelty items, including family sleepwear.

