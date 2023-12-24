Summit Global Investments Reduces Stock Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 32,002 shares during the quarter. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 1st quarter worth $267,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,668 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,374,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at about $398,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Public Storage by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 13,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Public Storage Stock Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $297.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.31, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.52. Public Storage has a twelve month low of $233.18 and a twelve month high of $316.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $261.80 and a 200 day moving average of $273.81.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by ($1.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 12th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is 109.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Public Storage from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $297.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Public Storage news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.37, for a total transaction of $98,148.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,259,985.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock valued at $15,268,673. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Public Storage

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

