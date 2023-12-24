Summit Global Investments Purchases 430 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Summit Global Investments lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $236.63 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $188.06 and a 1 year high of $238.69. The company has a market cap of $333.65 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $221.43 and its 200 day moving average is $220.25.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

