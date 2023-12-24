Strategic Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,211 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for approximately 1.2% of Strategic Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Chevron by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.50.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock opened at $151.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $285.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.50. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $140.72 and a 1 year high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The business had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

