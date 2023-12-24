StockNews.com Lowers Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) to Hold

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

NYSE:TNP opened at $23.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.35 million, a PE ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.06. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The shipping company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $186.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.10 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a net margin of 39.33% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tsakos Energy Navigation will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tsakos Energy Navigation

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Tsakos Energy Navigation during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 100.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 21.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tsakos Energy Navigation

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. It also operates a fleet of double-hull vessels, comprising of conventional tankers, LNG carriers, and suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

