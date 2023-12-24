StockNews.com Lowers Realty Income (NYSE:O) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Realty Income (NYSE:O – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also commented on O. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Scotiabank lowered Realty Income from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $61.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Realty Income from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.45.

Get Realty Income alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Realty Income

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $56.89 on Thursday. Realty Income has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $68.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.57 and its 200-day moving average is $55.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.67). Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $999.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. Realty Income’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a jan 24 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.4%. This is an increase from Realty Income’s previous jan 24 dividend of $0.26. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 232.58%.

Insider Transactions at Realty Income

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $199,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,590 shares in the company, valued at $603,418.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,873,424 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,537,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172,231 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,697,446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523,432 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 5.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 4.3% in the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Realty Income by 9.1% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,250 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Featured Articles

