StockNews.com Lowers OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on OGE Energy from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

OGE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE OGE opened at $35.04 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. Sell-side analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be paid a $0.4182 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.29%.

Institutional Trading of OGE Energy

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 68,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 33,017 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in OGE Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,583,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 42,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management lifted its position in OGE Energy by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 46,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 27,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel lifted its position in OGE Energy by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 37,787 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,795 shares in the last quarter. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OGE Energy Company Profile

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

