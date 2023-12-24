StockNews.com Lowers Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC) to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Greene County Bancorp Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of GCBC stock opened at $30.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.92. Greene County Bancorp has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $36.78. The firm has a market cap of $522.14 million, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.39.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 27.40%.

Greene County Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Greene County Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Greene County Bancorp by 8,562.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Greene County Bancorp by 531.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.37% of the company’s stock.

Greene County Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.