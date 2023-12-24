StockNews.com Lowers Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gold Fields from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Gold Fields from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

NYSE:GFI opened at $15.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.60. Gold Fields has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $17.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GFI. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Gold Fields by 100.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the first quarter worth about $68,000. 20.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

