StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.97.
Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals
Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.
Featured Articles
