StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of PIRS stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.29. The firm has a market cap of $15.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $19.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.74 million. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 98.12% and a negative net margin of 59.25%. Sell-side analysts predict that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $39,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 20,556 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 9,665.2% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 21,360 shares during the last quarter. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in human blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.