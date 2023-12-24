StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

Moleculin Biotech Stock Performance

Shares of MBRX stock opened at $0.68 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.55. Moleculin Biotech has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $1.65.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. Sell-side analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Moleculin Biotech

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 88,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Moleculin Biotech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 11,497 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 7.67% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

