StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Landmark Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th.

Get Landmark Bancorp alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp Trading Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:LARK opened at $19.64 on Friday. Landmark Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.70 and a 1-year high of $23.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01 and a beta of 0.43.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 14.37%. The firm had revenue of $14.28 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In other Landmark Bancorp news, Director Richard Ball acquired 2,788 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.49 per share, with a total value of $54,338.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,673.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 5,840 shares of company stock valued at $110,663 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Landmark Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 52,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares during the period. 17.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Landmark Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landmark Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.