Stifel Nicolaus Raises Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Price Target to $99.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $79.00 to $99.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Benchmark dropped their target price on Hub Group from $98.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. Wolfe Research raised Hub Group from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on Hub Group from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hub Group from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Hub Group from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hub Group has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $97.80.

HUBG opened at $93.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.31 and its 200-day moving average is $79.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Hub Group has a twelve month low of $63.45 and a twelve month high of $104.67.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.22). Hub Group had a net margin of 4.84% and a return on equity of 13.42%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Hub Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBG. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,887,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 108.6% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,460,000 after acquiring an additional 400,916 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 1,423.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 396,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 370,402 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $28,885,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 9,049.5% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 334,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,308,000 after acquiring an additional 331,301 shares in the last quarter. 90.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

