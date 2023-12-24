Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target to C$5.25

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$6.50 to C$5.25 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TD Securities downgraded Orla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a report on Monday, December 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Orla Mining from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark lowered their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$6.00 target price on Orla Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th.

Shares of TSE:OLA opened at C$4.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43 and a beta of 1.56. Orla Mining has a 1 year low of C$3.53 and a 1 year high of C$6.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.49, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$4.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$5.18.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.06 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$80.89 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a net margin of 22.04% and a return on equity of 12.06%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orla Mining will post 0.2290076 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Douglas Simpson bought 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, with a total value of C$155,409.43. In related news, Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.83 per share, with a total value of C$26,792.50. Also, Director Jason Douglas Simpson acquired 37,964 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$4.09 per share, for a total transaction of C$155,409.43. Insiders own 35.19% of the company’s stock.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, operates, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,893 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

