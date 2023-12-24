Stifel Nicolaus Boosts Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $370.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) had its target price upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $315.00 to $370.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

POOL has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Pool from $375.00 to $370.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the company from $371.00 to $368.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.82.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $396.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $348.14 and its 200 day moving average is $355.47. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $295.95 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.58.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.50. Pool had a return on equity of 39.98% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pool will post 13.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Pool’s payout ratio is 31.84%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Pool by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 76 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pool by 65.4% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 86 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pool during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. 98.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

