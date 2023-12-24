Stelco (TSE:STLC) Price Target Raised to C$49.00

Stelco (TSE:STLC – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from C$41.00 to C$49.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on STLC. Cormark lifted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$53.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stelco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stelco from C$42.50 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Stelco from C$41.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$49.06.
Stelco Stock Down 0.2 %
Stelco Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.29%.
Stelco Company Profile
Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.
