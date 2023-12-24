State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $9,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 28.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 2.4% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.7% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 82.9% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 64 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Group LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems by 5.7% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 445 shares in the company, valued at $200,681.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John Costigan sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.97, for a total value of $524,027.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $200,681.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert J. Robie sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.34, for a total transaction of $1,294,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,404.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,629 shares of company stock worth $11,390,138 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

NYSE FDS opened at $469.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.59. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $377.89 and a 1 year high of $475.00. The company has a market capitalization of $17.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.76.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.02. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.60% and a return on equity of 34.47%. The company had revenue of $542.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.99 earnings per share. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $332.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $436.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (up previously from $471.00) on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $441.56.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

