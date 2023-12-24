State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 42,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.5% during the first quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 964 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. L2 Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.5% during the first quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.1% during the second quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 949 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average is $307.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

