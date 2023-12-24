State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,994 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,695 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 99,583.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 643,694,311 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $220,104,833,000 after buying an additional 643,048,572 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter valued at $915,360,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,866,613 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,556,706,000 after buying an additional 1,351,002 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at $294,657,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 159.5% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,379,246 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $471,619,000 after buying an additional 847,651 shares during the period. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $336.26 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.65 and a 1 year high of $358.07. The company has a market cap of $118.39 billion, a PE ratio of 79.12, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $297.45 and its 200 day moving average is $307.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. HSBC initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $318.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $400.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $355.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.85.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 9,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,870,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,708 shares of company stock worth $15,122,689 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

