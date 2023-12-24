State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 5,584.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,997,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,337,000 after buying an additional 1,962,139 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,291,000. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in Cintas by 1,344.1% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 473,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,819,000 after buying an additional 440,662 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 52.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 850,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,825,000 after buying an additional 292,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,944,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,675,759,000 after buying an additional 283,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on CTAS. StockNews.com upgraded Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $526.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on Cintas from $550.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $551.00 to $590.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $559.50.

Cintas Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $595.24 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $423.06 and a twelve month high of $597.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $538.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $510.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.63 billion, a PE ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.12. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Insider Activity at Cintas

In related news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $3,213,562.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Featured Stories

