State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 7,480 Shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,480 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 93,993.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 965,692,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,735,442,000 after acquiring an additional 964,666,040 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,325,555,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,255,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,005,000 after acquiring an additional 8,563,389 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 91,051.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,365,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $446,706,000 after acquiring an additional 5,359,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 133.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,103,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,980,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195,531 shares during the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Up 0.6 %

SCHW opened at $68.58 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $45.00 and a 1-year high of $86.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total transaction of $434,876.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.19, for a total value of $174,975.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,122.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 7,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $434,876.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,402 shares of company stock worth $1,945,960 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SCHW shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $66.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.44.

View Our Latest Analysis on Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

