State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 710 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,817 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LRCX. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 60.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 40 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Lam Research during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its position in Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lam Research by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total transaction of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,651,308.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lam Research news, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,846 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $725.00, for a total value of $1,338,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,495,725. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 2,128 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.09, for a total value of $1,596,191.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,651,308.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,723 shares of company stock valued at $15,336,032. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $779.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $682.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $660.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $102.79 billion, a PE ratio of 26.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.54. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $399.29 and a 1-year high of $784.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The semiconductor company reported $6.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.15 by $0.70. Lam Research had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 27.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LRCX. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $725.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $720.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $685.75.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

