State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 605 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other SEI Investments news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total value of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sei Investments Co bought 1,240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $12,400,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,500,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SEIC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.75.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $64.59 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The business had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. This represents a yield of 1.4%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.44%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

