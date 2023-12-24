State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 605 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 199,985 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $12,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vestor Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $82,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the third quarter worth about $37,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SEI Investments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,030,834 shares in the company, valued at $481,609,114.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.97, for a total transaction of $281,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,030,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,609,114.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 29,343 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total transaction of $1,754,124.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,029,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,992,450.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 42,967 shares of company stock worth $2,553,576. Insiders own 15.50% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of SEIC opened at $64.59 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $52.19 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.01.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. SEI Investments had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $476.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 27th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.44%.

About SEI Investments

(Free Report)

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

