State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 565 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in Biogen by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 6,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BIIB. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price target on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $361.00 to $373.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Biogen in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Biogen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.67.

BIIB opened at $257.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $241.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.68. Biogen Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.86 and a 1 year high of $319.76. The stock has a market cap of $37.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.08.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.77 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Biogen news, insider Priya Singhal sold 110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total transaction of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,464 shares in the company, valued at $859,072. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

