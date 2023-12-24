State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 4,325 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 88,518 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 4,325 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $10,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $130,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Electronic Arts by 60.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:EA opened at $137.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.62. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $143.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The game software company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 28th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,104,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Electronic Arts news, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $140,530.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,916.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,203 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,659 shares of company stock valued at $4,463,419. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

