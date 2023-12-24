State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 395 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 145,943 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $12,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 25,526 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Amdocs by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 16,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Amdocs by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Amdocs Stock Performance

Shares of DOX stock opened at $87.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.67. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $78.38 and a 52 week high of $99.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.96 and a 200-day moving average of $88.04.

Amdocs Announces Dividend

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Amdocs had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 17.77%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Amdocs’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Amdocs Limited will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Amdocs’s payout ratio is currently 38.84%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amdocs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amdocs in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.80.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES21, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; the Commerce and Care suite for order capture, handling, and customer engagement; the Monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent Networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; MarketONE, a cloud-native business ecosystem; Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite for digital telecom brands and small-scale service providers; and eSIM Cloud for service providers.

Further Reading

