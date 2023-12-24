State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,730 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,354 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,910,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL raised its holdings in Boeing by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 75,101 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $14,395,000 after acquiring an additional 13,079 shares during the period. LifePro Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.8% during the second quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 3,244 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter. Left Brain Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,525 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 871,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $184,058,000 after purchasing an additional 16,491 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $285.00 to $271.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Boeing from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Boeing from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $258.12.

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Boeing stock opened at $260.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.56 billion, a PE ratio of -55.41 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $215.10 and its 200 day moving average is $214.79. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $176.25 and a 1 year high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.01 billion. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($6.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Stories

