State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,490 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 91,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,490 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $12,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 110.8% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 1,676.9% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its position in shares of Valero Energy by 190.0% in the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 290 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $174.00 to $159.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.64.

Valero Energy Price Performance

VLO stock opened at $132.20 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $126.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.51. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $104.18 and a 52-week high of $152.20.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.36 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.46 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.91%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.