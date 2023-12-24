State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 2,465 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,465 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Chubb were worth $13,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the first quarter worth about $25,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb during the third quarter worth $28,000. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 275.7% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chubb during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on CB. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Chubb from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

In other news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total transaction of $329,694.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Price Performance

Chubb stock opened at $220.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $90.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 19.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.32%.

Chubb Company Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

