State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,975 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,976 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $10,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in VeriSign by 123.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $127,399,000 after purchasing an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in VeriSign by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after acquiring an additional 50,202 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com lowered VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign Price Performance

Shares of VRSN stock opened at $206.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day moving average of $208.88 and a 200 day moving average of $209.90. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.44 and a 1 year high of $229.72.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.68% and a net margin of 49.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total value of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.66, for a total value of $409,320.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,306 shares in the company, valued at $104,848,545.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,565 shares of company stock worth $7,739,097 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

