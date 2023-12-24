State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,960 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 23.7% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 17.6% in the third quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 5,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 45.3% in the third quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,151 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Retirement Guys Formula LLC bought a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $782,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 6.5% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 5,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. 96.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on ON. KeyCorp reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Craig Hallum cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights cut ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ON opened at $84.01 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The firm has a market cap of $36.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.44. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.32 and a 200-day moving average of $88.28.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ON Semiconductor



onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

