State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,960 Shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,959 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,960 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $11,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.8% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,360,250 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,169,032,000 after acquiring an additional 678,967 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 2.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,463,797 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $892,852,000 after acquiring an additional 192,049 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

ON has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. BNP Paribas cut ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $122.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $118.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on ON Semiconductor from $120.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.88.

ON Semiconductor stock opened at $84.01 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 52-week low of $59.61 and a 52-week high of $111.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.28.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 33.78% and a net margin of 26.69%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

