State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 180 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MTD. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 20 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 35 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann bought 315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, with a total value of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,213.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,070.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,172.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $942.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 1,852.05% and a net margin of 22.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com cut Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 target price (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

See Also

