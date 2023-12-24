State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,190 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 121,724 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter worth $327,000. City Holding Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 16,991 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 60.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ED shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $92.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Consolidated Edison from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

ED stock opened at $89.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29, a PEG ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 0.38. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $100.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.45.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 15.57%. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

