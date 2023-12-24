State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 1,020 Shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 301,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in OGE Energy were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in OGE Energy by 98,211.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361,568 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,150,000 after acquiring an additional 7,354,080 shares during the last quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its stake in OGE Energy by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 6,610,075 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $248,935,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567,512 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in OGE Energy by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,013,271 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,363 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,302,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,608,000. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

OGE opened at $35.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.77 and a 200 day moving average of $34.95. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52-week low of $31.25 and a 52-week high of $40.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.85, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.71.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $945.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.47% and a net margin of 14.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.4182 per share. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 5th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.29%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OGE. Barclays lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their target price on OGE Energy from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.17.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services in the United States. It operates through Electric Company Operations and Natural Gas Midstream segments. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy.

