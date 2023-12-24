State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 293.5% in the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 29,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after acquiring an additional 21,730 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 11,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 44.6% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,440,000 after acquiring an additional 22,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ITW. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $236.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $244.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.82.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Up 0.5 %

Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $78.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.40, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $239.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $241.64. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $217.06 and a 12 month high of $264.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.68% and a net margin of 19.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.