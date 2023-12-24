State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 266,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,227 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 9,563 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ventas by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

VTR opened at $49.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.00 and a 200-day moving average of $44.90. The company has a market capitalization of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,994.99, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Ventas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.33 and a 1-year high of $53.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ventas Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 18,018.02%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Ventas from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.62.

View Our Latest Research Report on VTR

About Ventas

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two large and dynamic industries healthcare and real estate. Fueled by powerful demographic demand from growth in the aging population, Ventas owns or has investments in a highly diversified portfolio of approximately 1,400 properties in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.