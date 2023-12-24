State of Alaska Department of Revenue Raises Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.05% of NVR worth $10,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVR. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of NVR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of NVR by 41.1% in the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments increased its position in shares of NVR by 1,502.2% in the third quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 1,474 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NVR by 5.0% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 2 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NVR opened at $6,980.17 on Friday. NVR, Inc. has a one year low of $4,519.05 and a one year high of $7,000.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6,135.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6,150.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 1.05.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $118.51 earnings per share. NVR’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NVR news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of NVR stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total value of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,453.10, for a total transaction of $1,941,303.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,267,168.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,572,412.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. Insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research note on Friday, December 8th.

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

