State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,065 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of PTC during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC in the third quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.54.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.44 and a 52-week high of $174.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $154.09 and a 200-day moving average of $146.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. Equities research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other PTC news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

