State of Alaska Department of Revenue Purchases 1,065 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 94,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in PTC were worth $13,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 205.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,789 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in PTC by 84.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 42.9% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after buying an additional 10,013 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 128.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,904 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 6,133 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target (up from $150.00) on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PTC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.54.

PTC Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $173.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.86, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.11. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.44 and a 1-year high of $174.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.09 and a 200 day moving average of $146.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 1,588 shares of PTC stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $251,412.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,461,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last ninety days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Further Reading

