State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 172,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,160 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 1.1% during the second quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of RTX by 15.4% in the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX raised its stake in shares of RTX by 6.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX by 3.5% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its stake in shares of RTX by 21.2% in the second quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on RTX from $100.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. DZ Bank cut RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

NYSE:RTX opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $108.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

