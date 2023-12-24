State of Alaska Department of Revenue Increases Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned approximately 0.06% of Iron Mountain worth $10,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRM. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 15.1% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 71.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,719 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 13.0% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 18,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in Iron Mountain by 52.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IRM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “sell” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock.

Iron Mountain Trading Up 0.5 %

Iron Mountain stock opened at $69.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.89. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $48.92 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.75%. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 273.69%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,506,987. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $120,620.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,258,308.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $693,251.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,506,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,028 shares of company stock valued at $2,941,865. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management, innovative storage, data center infrastructure, and asset lifecycle management. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work.

Featured Articles

