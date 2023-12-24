State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.87 Million Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 100,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $9,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 126.2% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 31.3% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 36,317 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the second quarter worth $349,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 9.0% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,003 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 3.1% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 420,736 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,088,000 after purchasing an additional 12,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $96.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.60.

MSC Industrial Direct Price Performance

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $103.48 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.40. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.75 and a 12-month high of $105.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.02. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 24.29% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.34%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total transaction of $1,331,478.09. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at $131,106,581.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Kristen Actis-Grande sold 2,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.57, for a total transaction of $265,153.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $455,590.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $1,331,478.09. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,339,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,106,581.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,175 shares of company stock worth $1,881,595. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

