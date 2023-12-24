State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $9.58 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $9,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP now owns 366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $367,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $321,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,185.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,300.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and set a $975.00 price objective (down previously from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,425.00 to $1,270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,520.00 to $1,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Price Performance

NYSE MTD opened at $1,213.80 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $928.49 and a 1 year high of $1,615.97. The firm has a market cap of $26.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,070.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,172.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $942.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $947.10 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 1,852.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $10.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In related news, Director Roland D. Diggelmann purchased 315 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,026.54 per share, for a total transaction of $323,360.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares in the company, valued at $415,748.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

