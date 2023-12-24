State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.59 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in KLA were worth $13,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 118.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 81 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Up 0.4 %

KLA stock opened at $582.65 on Friday. KLA Co. has a twelve month low of $355.88 and a twelve month high of $593.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $525.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.13. The company has a market capitalization of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 23.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.01%.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 5th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KLAC has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of KLA in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KLA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $527.94.

Get Our Latest Report on KLAC

KLA Profile

(Free Report)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.