State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $13.24 Million Stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 417,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $13,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanderbilt University grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 86,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,755,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $636,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $34.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $20.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a P/E/G ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.95. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.49 and a 12 month high of $36.53. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.52.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $617.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $614.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 4.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This is a boost from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 141.77%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Invitation Homes from $36.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.11.

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

