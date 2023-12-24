State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $12.22 Million Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 337,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Genpact were worth $12,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Genpact by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Genpact by 136.7% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 878 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Genpact in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of Genpact in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 96.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

G stock opened at $34.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.12. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.13. Genpact Limited has a 1 year low of $29.41 and a 1 year high of $48.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Genpact had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 24.02%. Research analysts anticipate that Genpact Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a $0.1375 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, December 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Genpact from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.13.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Financial services; Consumer and Healthcare; and High Tech and Manufacturing. The company offers CFO advisory services; and environmental, social, and governance (ESG) services, such as data management, carbon accounting, human rights assessment, sustainability diligence, and ESG reporting.

