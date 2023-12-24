State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $11.78 Million Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,270 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $11,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC IL grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 1,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. now owns 3,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Scharf Investments LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scharf Investments LLC now owns 5,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 41,890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,374,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. 79.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on ADP. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.54.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $230.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $230.45 and a 200-day moving average of $235.93. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.46 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $95.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.05. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.07% and a return on equity of 102.59%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Automatic Data Processing’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 66.59%.

Insider Activity at Automatic Data Processing

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 2,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.91, for a total value of $568,605.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,937,075.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

